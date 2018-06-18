New curator named for Illinois Governor's Mansion

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Rauner administration names a new curator of the newly remodeled Illinois Governor's Mansion.

Justin Blandford will start in the new position Monday June 18th.

Blandford is the superintendent of Illinois historic sites including the Old State Capitol and the Lincoln Tomb.

