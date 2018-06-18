Meghan Markle's father said he talked to Prince Harry about Trump

LONDON (WAND) - In an interview, Meghan Markle's father said Prince Harry told him to give President Donald Trump a chance.

Thomas Markle described Harry as an "interesting guy." They have not met in person, but Thomas said they have spoken over the phone about things like Trump and Britain's exit from the E.U.

Thomas said he was complaining to Harry about not liking Trump when the Prince told him to give the President a chance.

Markle also spoke about missing his daughter's wedding, saying he wanted to walk her down the aisle, but that his poor health prevented him from making it to the May 19 wedding.