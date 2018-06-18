Anonymous donor gives $20K for children's books

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - An anonymous donor has given $20,000 to the First Book McLean County group. The group gives Title 1 schools and summer literacy programs funds to buy books.

The check was given through Illinois Prairie Community Foundation.

First Book members said it will be a huge help in the $35,000 in grant requests they have received this year.

The anonymous donation came with this letter:

"These are difficult times for our schools and families, so your efforts are all the more needed and appreciated," wrote the donor. "My anonymity helps to keep the focus where it belongs: on literacy and those working tirelessly to promote it."

More than $600,000 has been raised by First Book McLean County since 2002, and they have distributed more than 121,500 books.

To learn more or to donate, click HERE.