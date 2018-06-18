Woman suing Peoria after son was shot and killed by police

PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - A woman is suing the City of Peoria and several officers after he son was shot and killed by police last September.

The lawsuit alleges officers shot Edward Russell, Jr. 17 times. He was a suspect in a bank robbery.

Anita Johnson said her son suffered from mental illness and her lawsuit alleges officers knew that.

Attorney for the family Andrew Stroth accused officers of using a military-style approach and executing Russell.