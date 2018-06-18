Champaign considers banning drinking, gambling in parking lots

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign City Council will vote Tuesday on creating formal guidelines for what people can and cannot do in city-owned parking lots and metered spaces.

That would include alcohol consumption, gambling, littering and selling products or services.

The city normally sees a spike in violence during the summer. Officials hope this could help curb that and help keep the city clean.

A community action team of officers will be focusing on the downtown area during Friday and Saturday nights throughout the summer.

If the guidelines are approved, they would be posted on signs within a month.