Del Monte issues vegetable recall

(WAND) – The Illinois Department of Public Health and the FDA have issued a public notice regarding the recall of Del Monte veggie trays.

The recall includes 28-ounce trays that contain of broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, celery and dip. The trays were sold in Illinois and have a “Best if Enjoyed By” date of June 17th or earlier.

The Department of Public Health suggest that consumers throw away the vegetable tray if it has been already purchased.

No cases of cyclosporiasis have been reported in Illinois, according to the warning. The intestinal disease can cause diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, and nausea, in addition to other symptoms.