New hockey camp coming to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A new hockey camp is coming to the Springfield area.

Spirit Hockey Camp (SHC) is being introduced by Bishop Thomas John Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois. Bishop Paprocki is known as "The Holy Goalie."

SHC is a faith-based hockey program.

It will be held June 18-20 daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Nelson Center, 1601 N. 5th St. in Springfield.

It is open to children ages 7 through 17.



"Faith and Family Night" will kick off SHC on Sunday, June 17, at St. Agnes Church, 245 N. Amos St. in Springfield. Mass starts at 5:00 p.m. Registration and a pizza party and faith talks in the parish center start at 6.



Retired Chicago Blackhawk Bill Gardner founded Spirit Hockey Camp in the 1980s.



To register for SHC, click HERE.

Sibling discounts and scholarships are available. There is also a family rate.

The cost is $250 for the first child, $150 for the second child, and $100 for each additional child in the family.



No family will be turned away. Scholarship information and requests are available HERE.