Mahomet Aquifer Task Force to discuss gas leak, water contamination

MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) - The Mahomet Aquifer Task Force will meet in Mahomet Monday to discuss a natural gas leak and water contamination.

State Senator Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) and task force members will meet to talk about legislative measures that passed the General Assembly to address the issues.

An underground natural gas leak was discovered in a natural gas storage facility owned and operated by Peoples Gas in 2016.

That leak contaminated the Mahomet Aquifer drinking water of several rural Champaign County residents.

The Mahomet Aquifer is the primary source of drinking water for 500,000 Central Illinois residents.

The group is meeting from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at the Mahomet-Seymour High School Auditorium.