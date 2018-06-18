Rep. Davis to host military family roundtable

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) is hosting a roundtable with military families and veterans Monday in Decatur.

House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mac Thornberry (R-Texas) will also be there.

The roundtable will allow families and veterans to hear how the Department of Defense can improve communication and policies that impact them.

The chairman also wants to hear directly from military families.

The event will be from 4:15 to 5 at the Illinois National Guard Facility, Decatur Amory, 5550 Ocean Trail, Decatur.