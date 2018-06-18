City Manager moving on from Decatur, hired in Bloomington

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur City Manager, Tim Gleason was selected to be the next city manager of Bloomington. Bloomington officials made the announcement Monday morning.

Gleason has been the Decatur City Manager since March of 2015, he previously worked in Washington Illinois. Earlier this year, the Decatur City Council approved a new two-year contract with a 6 percent raise, Gleason's current salary is $176,507.

Gleason was one of three finalist for the position. All three worked as Central Illinois city administrators including the interim Bloomington City Manager, Steve Rasmussen.

The Bloomington City Council will make the official hire Monday, June 25th at the city council meeting. Gleason is expected to start in just over a month, pending the formal approval.

Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said replacing Gleason could take three or four months and would likely involve a search firm.

"We hate to lose him; he's done an outstanding job for us in Decatur, but we wish him well," Moore Wolfe said. "This is a good professional step for him, and it puts him closer to a lot of his family members."

Gleason was not available for comment Monday.