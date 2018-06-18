Work to start on excavating Peoria Co. rock slide

PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - A May 31 rock slide left boulders and trees and dirt blocking traffic between Harmon Highway and Bartonville.

Now, clean up is set to begin Wednesday.

The job was too extensive for the Peoria County Highway Department. So, Stark Excavating of Peoria will do the work. They submitted a low bid of $71,500 for the job.

The bluff gave away along Kickapoo Creek Road the evening of May 31. Officials said the biggest of the boulders that fell probably weighs around two tons.

Thankfully, no homes were directly impacted by the rock slide.