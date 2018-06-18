Parkland College hosting youth "CSI Experience" camp

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Parkland College is hosting its first-ever "CSI Experience" summer camp for youth.

Teenagers will conduct fast-paced crime investigations and use cutting-edge technology.

The camp is open to teenagers from 14 to 15.

It will be held Monday through Thursday, June 18-20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2400 W. Bradley Ave., C.

Teens will unravel a mystery as a team by interacting with faculty and staff from forensics, criminal justice, law enforcement, EMS, media production, and other areas.

Students will build a body of evidence, find the culprit, and present their findings to the public.

For more information, contact Cindy Smith at (217) 351-4630.