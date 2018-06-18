Winner of Bicentennial Coin Contest chosen

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The winner of the Bicentennial Coin Contest has been chosen.

Hayden Schumer of Chatham was chosen from five finalists' designs that were voted on by the public.

Schumer's design will be minted in silver on one side of the coin and distributed for the Bicentennial.

Schumer is 21 years old and a graduate of Glenwood High School. He recently graduated from Lincoln Land Community College with a degree in graphic design.

He is pursuing a degree in communications at the University of Illinois at Springfield this Fall.

Schumer's design is titled "The First 200" and features Abraham Lincoln and Illinois landmarks.