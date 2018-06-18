Man dead after officer-involved shooting

NOKOMIS, Ill. (WAND)- One man is dead after he was shot by a police officer Friday evening, according to Illinois State Police.

A Nokomis police officer responded to reports of a disturbance at a home on Frederick Street Friday, according to a press release from Illinois State Police. The officer learned the person accused of causing the disturbance, later identified as 40-year-old David Hicks, had left.

The officer later found Hicks in the 100 block of Sherman Street. After making contact with Hicks, the officer “perceived actions by Hicks which caused the officer to fear for his life,” according to Illinois State Police. The officer fired his weapon, hitting Hicks, police said. The press release did not specify what those actions were or how many times the officer fired the gun.

The Montgomery County Coroner later pronounced Hicks dead. No officers were hurt during the incident.

Illinois State Police are investigating the incident and will turn over the results of that investigation to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney, according to the press release.