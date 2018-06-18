Police: Homicide suspect connected to two deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A suspect in the deaths of two men in behind bars.

Police say Jason Danenburger, 38, is believed to be involved in the death of 53-year-old Thomas Poudzunas. Officers found Poudzunas unresponsive just before 11 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Daniel Avenue before he died at St. John’s Hospital. Police called his gunshot wounds suspicious.

While responding to a check on welfare call, police found 47-year-old John Buecker dead in a trailer at Docker's Tavern in Spaulding. Investigators believe Danenburger could be involved in that death, which police consider a homicide.

Officers say they searched the bar for Danenburger and couldn’t find him, but later on took him into custody at Lucky Horseshoe Trailer Park in Riverton.

Danenburger is behind bars in Sangamon County.

NOTE: Sangamon County deputies say there is no booking photo for Danenburger as of Tuesday. WAND-TV will add it to the story when it becomes available.