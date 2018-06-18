People killed in motorcycle club shooting namedPosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
Police: Sexual predator asked cheerleaders for sexual favors
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a man asked cheerleaders for sexual favors at a school.
-
2 arrested in KFC armed robbery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Three people are suffering from gunshot wounds after an attempted armed robbery in Springfield.
-
Man dead after officer-involved shooting
Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting.
-
Animal advocate cited for animal cruelty
Authorities say she had 25 cats and seven dogs at home.
-
Deadly shooting victims named; child now stable
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – Investigators have released the names of three men killed in a deadly Bloomington shooting.
-
Police: Man started fire at mental health facility
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur man is charged with starting a fire in a healthcare facility.
-
City Council approves plans to rezone
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Decatur City Council approved a plan to rezone an area of West Mound Road. Monday night the council voted on the plan to build two commercial buildings across from Olive Garden.
WAND Interactive Radar
WAND Interactive Radar
-
Police: Machete used to break window in fight
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a man broke a window with a machete during an argument.
-
People with epilepsy warned about Incredibles 2
(WAND) - Disney's "Incredibles 2" had the biggest box office opening for an animated movie ever, but those with epilepsy are now being warned about the film.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Police: Sexual predator asked cheerleaders for sexual favors
-
Man dead after officer-involved shooting
-
Animal advocate cited for animal cruelty
-
Tuesday Morning Forecast
-
Child in critical condition after deadly shooting
-
Police: Man started fire at mental health facility
-
People killed in motorcycle club shooting named
-
Tupper's Take: 6/18/2018
-
Evening Forecast
-
City manager moving on from Decatur, hired in Bloomington
-
Current Events
-
WAND-TV ShedRain Umbrellas
INSIDE: Find the officials rules for WAND-T VShedRain Umbrellas sweepstakes.
-
Weather Ready Central Illinois
The change of season from winter to summer can bring dangerous severe weather to Central Illinois.
-
NOAA Weather Radio programming
WAND 17 has partnered with Midland Radio Corporation in offering NOAA Weather Alert Monitors.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-