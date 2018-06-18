People killed in motorcycle club shooting named

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Investigators released the names of two people killed outside of a club in Danville.

Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden says 23-year-old Albert Gardner and 17-year-old Tahji McGill died from their wounds. The shooting happened early Saturday morning outside of the Untouchables Motorcycle Club.

Autopsy reports on both people are still pending as the investigation continues.

Police want anyone with information on the shooting to call them at (217)431-2250 or Crime Stoppers at (217)446-TIPS.