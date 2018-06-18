Deadly shooting victims named; child now stable

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – Investigators have released the names of three men killed in a deadly Bloomington shooting.

Police report 22-year-old Corey D. Jackson, 22-year-old Nathaniel A. Pena and 33-year-old Juan C. Perez-Macedo all died from gunshot wounds. A coroner completed autopsies on all three men Tuesday.

Each of them is from Bloomington.

Responders airlifted a 4-year-old boy from the scene to a hospital in Peoria. His family says he is now in stable condition.

On Monday afternoon, police came to an apartment complex along Riley Drive and found a "chaotic scene". Officers say they secured a perimeter in the area when they arrived while searching for possible suspects.

They have not arrested anyone yet.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Bloomington Detective Tim Power at (309)434-2579, Detective Brad Melton at (309)434-2537, or Detective Steve Moreland at (309)434-2359. They can also be reached through email at tpower@cityblm.org, bmelton@cityblm.org or smoreland@cityblm.org.

Anonymous tips can be sent to McLean County Crime Stoppers at (309)828-1111. Information leading to an arrest and indictment could mean a reward of up to $1,000.