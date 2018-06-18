Police: Sexual predator asked cheerleaders for sexual favors

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a man asked cheerleaders for sexual favors at a school.

Officers say Terry Rufty, 46, approached minors at St. Teresa High School and made sexual comments. He then dared them to call police, telling them that he didn’t care.

A sworn statement says this happened after 1 p.m. on Saturday as a cheerleading team cleaned up from a car wash event.

Rufty, a predatory sex offender, is required to registered every 90 days. He is not allowed to be near a school.

Rufty faces charges for violation of sex offender registry and unlawful solicitation of a child. His bond is set at $200,000 in Macon County.