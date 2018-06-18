Police: Man started fire at mental health facility

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur man is charged with starting a fire in a health care facility.

Police say the fire happened at Decatur Manor Healthcare, which services people with mental health issues. They say the fire started on a bed in a resident’s room.

Investigators determined the fire was not accidental. They say Kevin Porter, 55, was the only person with access to the room at the time.

The fire caused $1,000 in damage to items in that room.

Porter is charged with aggravated arson. His bond is set at $200,000 in Macon County.