Police: Machete used to break window in fight

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a man broke a window with a machete during an argument.

Officers say it happened after 5 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Decatur’s West Olive Street, when Zimorry Freeman, 23, began arguing with several people. Police say he first put his hands around a teen’s neck, then left the house after another person stepped in to break them up.

Police say Freeman then grabbed the machete outside and started yelling at a woman when she left the house. At that point, a sworn statement says he took the machete to a window on the house and swung it to break the glass, then pulled on a woman’s hair.

Freeman is facing charges of aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery and criminal damage to property. He is behind bars in the Macon County Jail with a bond set at $5,000.