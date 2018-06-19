2 arrested in KFC armed robbery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – An armed robbery at a KFC led police to put two men in handcuffs.

Police say 26-year-old Clarence L. Jones III and 25-year-old Seath T. Frazier went into the business and demanded money just before 9 p.m. Monday. Four people had to be hospitalized, including three with gunshot wounds. All of the victims survived their injuries.

The KFC in question is on North 9th Street in Springfield.

Police say the charges the suspects face include, but aren't limited to: armed habitual criminal, armed robbery and armed violence. They are both behind bars in the Sangamon County Jail.

Officers want anyone with information on the robbery to call Springfield police at (217)788-8311 or Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.