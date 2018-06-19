City Council approves plans to rezone

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Decatur City Council approved a plan to rezone an area of West Mound Road.

Monday night the council voted on the plan to build two commercial buildings across from Olive Garden.

It's still not clear what the space will be used for, but the area can not be used for places such as a check cashing business, pawn shop, tattoo parlor or a video gambling facility.

The plan is to repurpose the area into a business and one restaurant with a drive thru.