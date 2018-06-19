Fire erupts in Springfield apartment complex

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A two alarm fire erupted in a Springfield apartment building overnight.

Springfield fire crews responded to a structure fire at 810 Ridgley just after 3:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Seven occupants were displaced due to the fire, with one taken to Memorial Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The fire spread to a neighboring home, causing additional damage.

Two firefighters were injured fighting the flames and treated on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.