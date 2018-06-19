Child Safety Seat Check event held Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Secretary of State's Office is hosting their 12th annual Child Safety Seat Check on Friday, June 22.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the north parking lot of the Springfield Crowne Plaza.

You can bring your vehicle to have your carseat inspected by one of over two dozen Certified Child Safety Seat Technicians who will be on-hand.

The event is free and open to everyone.