Effingham Co. becomes "sanctuary for the unborn"

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Effingham County is now a "sanctuary for the unborn."

The "Sanctuary for the Life of Unborn Human Beings" resolution says the county will oppose abortions, except those necessary to save the life of the mother."

It claims abortions can legally occur in Illinois past the point of viability.

Current law only allows abortions past viability only if a doctor determines it is necessary to save the life of the mother.

The new sanctuary resolution did not make any major changes from the original version, but corrected typos, a duplication in one section, and altered language.

"The practices of the Effingham County government will reflect this resolution until such time that acceptable proof of when life begins is scientifically determined beyond a reasonable doubt," the resolution states.

However, this resolution holds no legal authority.