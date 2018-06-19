Motorcyclist charged with DUI after I-70 crash

ALTAMONT, Ill. (WAND) - A motorcyclist is facing a DUI charge after he crashed on I-70 near Altamont.

56-year-old Marek Woronowicz of Effingham was charged with DUI, improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed, and no valid insurance.

The crash happened on I-70 eastbound at the entrance ramp at milepost 82.

Woronowicz was riding his Harley-Davidson Street Glide when he told officers he took the turn on the ramp too fast and went off the road, coming to rest on the embankment.

He was transported to St. Anthony's Hospital in Effingham.