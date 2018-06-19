Courage Connection needing donations

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An area group that helps victims of domestic violence needs your help.

Courage Connection provides comfort items for moms who have to take their children and leave abusive spouses or significant others, often leaving their possessions behind.

The group will be collecting new pajamas in all sizes for kids and jars of peanut butter and jelly to stock its shelves.

Items can be dropped off July 21 through July 29 at the agency's resale store, called Connections, at Lincoln Square in Urbana, as well as the Busey Bank at 201 W. Main St., U.