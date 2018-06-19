People with epilepsy warned about Incredibles 2

(WAND) - Disney's "Incredibles 2" had the biggest box office opening for an animated movie ever, but those with epilepsy are now being warned about the film.

The Pixar movie hit theaters Friday.

Over opening weekend, moviegoers began taking to social media to warn those with photosensitive epilepsy or other photo sensitivities.

Some theaters even began posting warning signs on the doors explaining certain visual effects in the movie could cause health problems.

About three percent of people with epilepsy can have seizures triggered by visual stimulation at certain intensities like flashing lights.