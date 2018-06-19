Narcan training being offered to the public

WATSEKA, Ill. (WAND) - The Iroquois County Public Health Department is offering free Naloxone training to the public in an effort to prevent overdose deaths.

Naloxone, or Narcan, is an opioid antagonist medication that can be used to rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Opioid overdoses are killing about 64,000 people a year. It is now the leading cause of deaths for Americans under 50, surpassing deaths caused by guns and car accidents.

Participants in the training will learn how to recognize the signs and symptoms of an opioid overdose, and then how to properly administer Naloxone.

For more information or to schedule training, call the Iroquois County Public Health Department at (815) 432-2483.