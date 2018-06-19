Scratch-and-Sniff stamps coming to U.S. Postal Service

(WAND) - Scratch-and-sniff stamps are coming to the U.S. Postal Service this week.

Starting Wednesday, June 20 you can get the Frozen Treats Forever stamps.



Customers may pre-order the stamps now.



"The Frozen Treats stamps offer the latest innovation in stamp design, which means you can add the sweet scent of summer to your cards and letters," said U.S. Postal Service Vice President of Finance and Planning Luke Grossmann.



The stamps feature pictures of popsicles in a variety of shapes and scents.



This booklet of 20 stamps showcases the work of Margaret Berg of Santa Monica, CA.