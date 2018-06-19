Rockford hospital flooded

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WAND) - A Rockford hospital is flooded after heavy rain drenched the area.

Mercyhealth said the Rockton Ave. campus had flood waters enter the basement Monday night.

Incoming patients had to be diverted to other hospitals.

No patients have been evacuated.

Storms and flash flooding swept the area, washing out many neighborhoods.

WREX reports an employee posted a video to Facebook showing water reaching up to her ankles in the hospital's basement. In another clip, debris can be seen moving through the hallways of the basement.

WREX was told visitors were not allowed into the hospital at this time.