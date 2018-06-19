Suspect in double homicide formally charged

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield man arrested in connection with two homicides was officially charged on Tuesday afternoon, according to court records.

38-year-old Jason Danenberger was arrested Saturday in connection to a homicide in the 800 block of Daniel Ave. Court records show Danenberger is charged with first degree murder.

He is a suspect in a second homicide at the Oakwood mobile home court off Peoria Rd.

He is held on a $5 million bond.

Officers were called to the Daniel Ave. address around 11 Friday night. 53-year-old Thomas Poudzunas was found dead in the driveway. He was Danenberger's roommate.

Springfield officers then learned of another homicide.

47-year-old John Buecker was found dead at the Oakwood mobile home court inside a residence from a gunshot wound around 5 p.m. Saturday.

A hearing is scheduled for Daneberger on July 5.