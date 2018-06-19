Millikin hosting 39th annual Showchoir Camps of America

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin University is hosting the 39th annual Showchoir Camps of America.

The camps run June 17 through June 23 on the Millikin campus.

About 800 students, ages 11-18 will participate and are staying in both campus residence halls and the Woods Apartment complex.

Drivers are asked to be aware of the camps and additional foot traffic in the area.

For more information, please contact Millikin University's Office of Public Safety at (217) 464-8888.