Decatur hosting 4th of July events

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur is hosting events to celebrate Independence Day.

The "Shake the Lake Concert" featuring Best of Summer Stock preview performances and Central Illinois party band Fun DMC will start at 5 p.m. in the "horseshoe" parking lot at Nelson Park, followed by a 20-minute fireworks display over Lake Decatur beginning at approximately 9 p.m.

The Staley Firecracker Road Run/Walk and the Kids Run will be at 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. Check in goes from 6:30-7:15 a.m. at the Snack Shack, with a race day registration fee of $21 for the Kids Run and $31 for the Run/Walk.

Scovill Zoo will have free carousel rides with paid admission.

The Overlook Adventure Park will have a Family & Friends Special on miniature golf, with a group of four playing for $20.

The Fairview Family Aquatic Center will have its 4th of July Bash with pool games and prizes from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Exiting traffic after the fireworks show should proceed as follows:

All traffic from the Pier 36 lot, the Boat House lot, and the roadway west to Chandler Park will exit to the west onto Long Bridge Road at the Chandler Park entrance

All traffic from Lakefront Road, the Beach House lot, and the Nelson Park Dog Park lot will go west on to East Cantrell and turn north on 22nd Street.

Traffic along Nelson Boulevard will be directed north to Route 36. Northbound vehicles should consider using side streets to the west to avoid delays at the Route 36 stoplight.