Frontier Airlines returns to central Illinois

Frontier Airlines returns to central IllinoisPosted:
Recalled ground beef linked to death, illnesses
(WAND) - Cargill Meat Solutions is recalling more than 132,000 pounds of ground beef after E.coli contamination has been linked to one death and more than a dozen illnesses.
Illinois correctional employee charged with sexual misconduct
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An Illinois corrections employee was arrested and charged with custodial sexual misconduct.
Police: Naked man broke into courthouse, hit officers
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A man was naked when he broke into the Christian County Courthouse early Thursday morning, police say.
Details Emerge in Sexual Misconduct Case Against Ex-DOC Employee
The indictment against a now-former Illinois Department of Corrections employee claims he knowingly engaged in sexual conduct with an inmate at the Logan County Correctional Center.
Mattoon man arrested twice is less than 2 hours
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon man was arrested twice in less than two hours.
Professional pizza taste-testing jobs available
(WAND) – A company is hiring people to be pizza taste-testers from home.
Accused senior home shooter killed in shootout with troopers
EAST GOSHEN, Pa. (WAND) – A man charged with killing his parents at a senior home died after Pennsylvania troopers spotted his minivan Thursday.
Travel plans for Luke Bryan concert released
(WAND) - If you are heading to see Luke Bryan in concert, Illinois State Police are providing travel plans.
Second West Nile death reported in Illinois
ILLINOIS (WAND) – A second person has died from the West Nile virus in Illinois this year.
Cash stolen in gunpoint armed robbery
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Armed suspects stole money from a Taylorville business Wednesday, according to police.
