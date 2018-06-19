Frontier Airlines returns to central Illinois

Posted:

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – Frontier Airlines is returning to Illinois, bringing two new direct routes to and from Bloomington.

Frontier Airlines discontinued service in Bloomington three years ago and is now bringing back its Denver and Orlando flights to the Central Illinois Regional Airport.

Service returns September 24th, and are reportedly offering $39 introductory one way flights.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps