Gov. Rauner proclaims Juneteenth Day in Illinois

CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) - Gov. Bruce Rauner proclaimed June 19, 2018 as Juneteenth Day in Illinois to commemorate the emancipation of slaves in the U.S.

On June 19, 1865 Union soldiers landed in Galveston, Texas with news that the Civil War had ended and slaves had been freed.

"It is a privilege to celebrate Juneteenth with our African-American communities and work with them to encourage entrepreneurial development and promote a greater appreciation of the contributions that African Americans make to our culture and our commerce," said Gov. Rauner.



Rauner addressed a group of African American business people Tuesday prior to a workshop on business development sponsored by the Office of Minority Economic Empowerment.

"The success and growth of African American businesses is key to creating jobs and opportunities for our community and the next generation of Black entrepreneurs in Illinois," Gov. Rauner said.