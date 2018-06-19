Frontier Airlines announces nonstop service to Denver, Orlando

Posted:

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Central Illinois Regional Airport has new flights coming this fall.

Frontier Airlines will offer nonstop service to Denver, Colorado and Orlando, Florida via Orlando International Airport three times weekly starting September 24.

Frontier will operate with the following schedule to/from Central Illinois Regional Airport and Denver and Orlando International:
To Denver, Colorado   Expanded Schedule begins October 2*
Depart BMI        6:35 p.m.    Arrive DEN    7:59 p.m.    Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday
From  Denver, Colorado
Depart DEN        6:05 a.m.    Arrive DEN    9:15 a.m.    Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday
To Orlando         Begins October 2, 2018*
Depart BMI        10:00 a.m.    Arrive MCO    1:30 p.m.    Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday
From Orlando
Depart MCO        4:25 p.m.    Arrive BMI    5:50 p.m.    Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday

For exact fare and schedule information, click HERE

