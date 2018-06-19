Frontier Airlines announces nonstop service to Denver, Orlando

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Central Illinois Regional Airport has new flights coming this fall.

Frontier Airlines will offer nonstop service to Denver, Colorado and Orlando, Florida via Orlando International Airport three times weekly starting September 24.

Frontier will operate with the following schedule to/from Central Illinois Regional Airport and Denver and Orlando International:

To Denver, Colorado Expanded Schedule begins October 2*

Depart BMI 6:35 p.m. Arrive DEN 7:59 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday

From Denver, Colorado

Depart DEN 6:05 a.m. Arrive DEN 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday

To Orlando Begins October 2, 2018*

Depart BMI 10:00 a.m. Arrive MCO 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday

From Orlando

Depart MCO 4:25 p.m. Arrive BMI 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday

For exact fare and schedule information, click HERE.