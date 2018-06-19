Mattoon considering solar farm

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - The Mattoon City Council is considering approving a special use permit for a solar farm.

The 312 Solar Development LLC has petitioned for the special use permit to use farmland at 422 Progress Drive in the Mattoon Enterprise Park.

It would be developed on 20 acres at the northeast corner of the Enterprise Park.

The council is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night in City Hall, 208 N. 19th St.

