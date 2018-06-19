Chicago police sued for wrongly classifying people as gang members

CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) - Chicago police are facing a class-action lawsuit claiming an error-plagued database listed 195,000 people as street-gang members when many are not and never have been in gangs.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday morning.

People said their reputations and job prospects are on the line.

70 percent of the people on the list are black and 25 percent are Latino. Less than 5 percent are white.