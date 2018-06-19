Decatur schools' assistant superintendent leaving

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- An assistant superintendent of Decatur schools is leaving to become superintendent of a district in northern Illinois.

The Hononegah Community School District announced Tuesday their board will recommend hiring Michael Dugan as superintendent at a meeting Wednesday. Dugan would be hired on a three-year contract starting July 1.

Dugan served as co-interim superintendent of the Decatur district before the hiring of current superintendent Paul Fregeau.

The Hononegah District is a public high school in Rockton Illinois, between Rockford and the southern border of Wisconsin.