E-mail JC at jcfultz@wandtv.com

J.C. Fultz is the Chief Meteorologist at WAND. You can catch J.C.'s forecast Monday through Friday on WAND News at 4, 5, 6 and 10 pm. He's a native of Central Illinois and graduate of Eastern Illinois University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Electronic Media & Communication Studies and a Minor in Broadcast Meteorology.

JC has earned the seal of approval from the National Weather Association.

J.C. was born in Bethany and attended both Lake Land College and Southern Illinois University in Carbondale while an undergraduate. At all of his colleges, J.C. took part in Radio and Television 'on air' activities. At EIU, he was the Chief Forecaster for Newswatch. At SIU he was Chief Forecaster for the River Region Evening Edition newscasts.

When J.C. isn't at work you can find him somewhere in central Illinois playing golf at one of the many courses. J.C. is also a huge Cubs fan! He and his wife Ashley have a daughter Anderson and a Golden Retriever Wrigley.

He has been working with WAND since 2002.