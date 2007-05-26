E-mail Dawn at dawn.sterling@wandtv.com



Dawn Sterling co-anchors WAND News at 4, 5 and 6.



A Michigan native, Dawn is now happy to call Central Illinois home. Starting at WAND in 2004—this November marks 12 years of bringing you the news. Some of the best things she likes about Decatur is the warmth of everyone she meets and the array of fantastic community events and committees in which she can get involved. Dawn has served on the Women of Excellence committee, and the Catholic Charities and BabyTALK boards. She was also on the committee that opened Decatur's first dog park, Fido Fields and is a 2007 Graduate of the Decatur Leadership Institute.



On her down time, Dawn loves spending time with her husband Scott, her daughter Ella and her son, Asher.



