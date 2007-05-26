E-mail Sean at sean.streaty@wandtv.com

Sean Streaty is a Co-Anchor of WAND News at 5, 6 and 10.

A Decatur native, Sean graduated from St. Teresa High School and received his degree in Radio and Television from Southern Illinois University - Carbondale.

After graduating from college, Sean joined WSOY Radio (Decatur) as a reporter. He was appointed WSOY News Director in 1992. In 1994, Sean joined WAND as a reporter and eventually became weekend Anchor. In 1996, he was named as the evening news Anchor.

Sean has served on the Catholic Charities Board, United Way Allocation Committee, Macon County Conservation Board, American Heart Association, and is a frequent Master of Ceremonies of community events. Sean has also been named among Reader's Choice Award top winners for Best Local TV Personality.

Sean contributes to the news with story writing, reporting, and a featured Business Watch.

He and his wife Amy have two children, Brandon and Ashley and two cats, Max and Peanut.