Reinhardt gets big shot

Nate McGrath and Brian Jodice, WANDTV.COM

Jason Reinhardt gets his shot at the mixed martial arts big time Saturday at UFC 78: Validation.

Recently signing a four-fight deal with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Reinhardt is considered an underdog by most, despite his 18-0 record.

"I'm hungry - this is how I put food on my family's table," Reinhardt said. "I'm an underdog in this fight, but I wouldn't have it any other way."

The Decatur-native makes his octagon debut in the 155-pound division despite fighting extensively at 135 pounds during his career.

"It doesn't matter man, I'm walking around at 158, he's walking around at 185," Reinhardt said of his opponent, Joe Lauzon. "He has to suck that weight - we'll see if it takes it out of him."

The 38-year-old makes no secrets of his gameplan he wants to use against Lauzon, an accomplished grappler and striker, who is currently training with BJ Penn.

"For God's sake, I hope he stands up with me," stressed Reinhardt. "I hope this is the fight of the night and we get our bonus money and make the fans happy."

Reinhardt says he will need to take the action to Lauzon to be successful.

"It's very important for me to go out there and impose my will on him," Reinhardt said. "I'm going to try and knock him out."

The 38-year-old is crediting his 12 week, pre-fight workout routine with getting him in the best shape of his life. He is training in Iowa with the Miletich Fighting Systems crew, and specifically UFC veteran Spenser Fisher.

"I haven't even touched a weight for this fight," said Reinhardt who is using a fight specific routine that includes Russian kettlebells, sled-pulling and chopping wood. "Like in the Rocky movies," he laughed.

He knows this fight deal is his shot at attaining a national name and says he is prepared.

"I can look into the mirror after this fight, look my daughter in the face, look my wife in the face, and know I did everything humanly possible to train for this fight," he said.

UFC 78: Validation

November 17, 2007

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Fight Card:



Main Event- Rashad Evans vs Michael Bisping

Houston Alexander vs Thiago Silva

Ed Herman vs Joe Doerkson

Karo Parisyan vs Ryo Chonan

Frankie Edgar vs Spencer Fisher



Undercard

Thiago Alves vs Chris Lytle

Joe Lauzon vs Jason Reinhardt

Marcus Aurelio vs Luke Caudillo

Akihiro Gono vs Tamdan McCrory