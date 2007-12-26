RSS Feeds & Widgets

What is RSS?

RSS (Really Simple Syndication) is an easy way to get the news you want whenever it is updated. StormCenter 17 and WANDTV.com provides continually updated headline feeds from several sections and delivers them directly to your desktop news reader.

How can you use RSS?

You can access RSS feeds several ways. One is to install news reader software. This is similar to an email program or Web browser. There are many programs available. Some are free and some must be paid for. Popular news reader software includes FeedReader , RSS Reader, SharpReader, and FeedDemon.

Another way to access RSS feeds is via a web site. Popular sites include Bloglines and MyYahoo .

If you have your own web site, it's also possible to add the latest headlines from StormCenter 17 and WANDTV.com to your pages in real time.

A list of the many options can be found here.

You may use our RSS feeds, free of charge, for use by individuals for personal, non-commercial use provided you do not publish the full text of our articles. You must also properly reference "StormCenter 17 and WANDTV.COM" as the source.

What RSS Feeds are available?

StormCenter 17 and WANDTV.COM currently offers the following feeds. Simply copy these links into your RSS news reader.

LOCAL NEWS

Champaign County Headlines

Macon County Headlines

Sangamon County Headlines

More County Headlines



ILLINOIS NEWS

NATIONAL NEWS

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

POLITICAL NEWS

LOCAL SPORTS NEWS

ILLINOIS SPORTS NEWS

NATIONAL SPORTS NEWS

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Widgets

According to Wikipedia, widgets are applications that can be integrated within a third party website by the placement of a small snippet of code. The code brings in live content - advertisements, links, images - from a third party site without the web site owner having to update.

Simply put, you can now put headlines and the most up to date videos from wandtv.com on your own webpage and the content will update itself.

Put our widgets on your Facebook and have the latest central Illinois news on your page!