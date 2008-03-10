Click to visit our website

Treatments Offered

Some of the most typically performed general surgeries are:

Hernia Surgery - open and endoscopic

  • Umbilical
  • Inguinal
  • Incisional

Endoscopic/Laparoscopic Surgery

  • Appendectomy - open and endoscopic
  • Chest surgery for lung disease
  • Gallbladder surgery
  • Hernia
  • Surgery for GERD (chronic heartburn) ~ gastroesophageal reflux disease

         Anti-reflux surgery open and endoscopic

         Stretta for antireflux disease

Colon surgery

  • Colon cancer
  • Colon polyps
  • Chron's disease
  • Diverticulitis
  • Screening colonoscopy

Breast surgery

  • Breast biopsy

          Ultrasound guided, needle localization, open

  • Breast conserving surgery for breast cancer
  • Mastectomy with and without reconstruction
  • Sentinel Lymph node biopsy
Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps