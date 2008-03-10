Treatments Offered
Some of the most typically performed general surgeries are:
Hernia Surgery - open and endoscopic
- Umbilical
- Inguinal
- Incisional
Endoscopic/Laparoscopic Surgery
- Appendectomy - open and endoscopic
- Chest surgery for lung disease
- Gallbladder surgery
- Hernia
- Surgery for GERD (chronic heartburn) ~ gastroesophageal reflux disease
Anti-reflux surgery open and endoscopic
Stretta for antireflux disease
Colon surgery
- Colon cancer
- Colon polyps
- Chron's disease
- Diverticulitis
- Screening colonoscopy
Breast surgery
- Breast biopsy
Ultrasound guided, needle localization, open
- Breast conserving surgery for breast cancer
- Mastectomy with and without reconstruction
- Sentinel Lymph node biopsy