Treatments Offered

Some of the most typically performed general surgeries are:

Hernia Surgery - open and endoscopic

Umbilical

Inguinal

Incisional

Endoscopic/Laparoscopic Surgery

Appendectomy - open and endoscopic

Chest surgery for lung disease

Gallbladder surgery

Hernia

Surgery for GERD (chronic heartburn) ~ gastroesophageal reflux disease

Anti-reflux surgery open and endoscopic

Stretta for antireflux disease

Colon surgery

Colon cancer

Colon polyps

Chron's disease

Diverticulitis

Screening colonoscopy

Breast surgery

Breast biopsy

Ultrasound guided, needle localization, open