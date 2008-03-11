James L. Wade III, M.D., FACP

Dr. James L. Wade III, medical oncologist, is the founder of Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois, S.C. He primarily sees patients at our main office on Monroe Street, but also sees patients at Crossroads Cancer Center in Effingham and St. Vincent's Memorial Hospital in Taylorville.



Dr. Wade received his M.D. degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine, Abraham Lincoln School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, in 1978. After completing his residency in Internal Medicine in 1981, Dr. Wade served as the Chief Resident in Medicine at the University of Illinois Hospital, Chicago. In 1984, he completed a fellowship in Hematology/Oncology at the University of Chicago.



Dr. Wade established a Medical Oncology and Hematology practice in Decatur in 1984. Since then, he has developed the practice into a multi-specialty group, including twelve physicians who provide services at five cancer care centers and several area hospital clinics. Dr. Wade has actively supported and participated in clinical research trials, published many articles in the field of oncology, and served on the boards and committees of several state and national oncology associations. He has served as Director of Medical Oncology at Decatur Memorial Hospital since 1991, Medical Director of the DMH Cancer Care Institute, Co-Director of the Hospice Program, and Principal Investigator of the NCI sponsored Central Illinois Community Clinical Oncology Program.





Professional Certifications & Affiliations