Philip A. Dy, M.D.

Dr. Philip A. Dy, medical oncologist, joined Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois, S.C., in 1998. He primarily sees patients at our Crossroads Cancer Center in Effingham, but also sees patients at Clay County Hospital in Flora, and Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia.



Dr. Dy received his M.D. degree from the University of Santo Tomas Medical School, Manila, Philippines, in 1989. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine at the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Columbia University Harlem Hospital Center, New York, New York, in 1994. Dr. Dy completed a fellowship in Hematology and Medical Oncology in a joint program at the Fox Chase Cancer Center and Temple University Hospital and Cancer Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in 1998. In addition, he received specialized pain management training during his last year of fellowship at Fox Chase Cancer Center. Most recently, Dr. Dy was certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine as a Diplomate in Hematology.



Before joining CCSCI, Dr. Dy served as Chief Medical Resident and was a Clinical Instructor in Medicine for the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Columbia University Harlem Hospital Center. He was also a Clinical Instructor in Medicine for Temple University Hospital. Dr. Dy has been invited to speak at several conferences on cancer pain management, breast cancer and lung cancer around the country. In addition, he is currently the President of the Effingham County Chapter of the American Cancer Society.

Professional Certifications & Affiliations



Board Certified, American Board of Internal Medicine, Medical Oncology, and Hematology





Medical License - State of Illinois





Central Illinois Community Clinical Oncology Program, Investigator





American Society of Clinical Oncology, American Society of Hematology, American College of Physicians, American Medical Association, American Cancer Society, Illinois Medical Oncology Association, and American Pain Society

Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois, S.C.

2880 N. Monroe - Decatur, Illinois 62526

(217) 876-6600

Crossroads Cancer Center

905 Medical Park Drive - Effingham, Illinois 62401

(217) 342-2066