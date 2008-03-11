Mario R. Velasco Jr., M.D.

Dr. Mario R. Velasco Jr., medical oncologist, joined Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois, S.C., in February 2001. Dr. Velasco primarily sees patients at our main office on Monroe Street, but also sees patients at St. Vincent Memorial Hospital in Taylorville.

Dr. Velasco received his M.D. degree from the University of Santo Tomas Medical School, Manila, Philippines, in 1992. He completed a clinical internship at Medical Center Manila, Philippines, where he received "Outstanding Intern" awards in Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, Surgery, and Obstetrics and Gynecology. Dr. Velasco completed his residency in Categorical Internal Medicine with the Seton Hall University Program at St. Elizabeth Hospital, New Jersey, in 1998 -and went on to complete a fellowship in Medical Oncology at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, Texas.

Dr. Velasco is board certified in Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology. He has special interest in gastrointestinal malignancy, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma. In addition, Dr. Velasco has been very active in cancer research. He published a book chapter on "Primary Gastrointestinal Lymphoma" and also had several abstracts presented at national meetings.

Professional Certifications & Affiliations



Board Certified, American Board of Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology





Medical License - State of Illinois





American Society of Clinical Oncology





American College of Physicians

Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois, S.C.

2880 N. Monroe - Decatur, Illinois 62526

(217) 876-6600