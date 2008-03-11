Dolores A. Estrada-Garcia, M.D.

Dr. Dolores A. Estrada-Garcia, medical oncologist, joined Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois, S.C., in August 2001. Dr. Estrada-Garcia primarily sees patients at our main office on Monroe Street, but also sees patients at Pana Community Hospital Medical Mall.

Dr. Estrada-Garcia received her undergraduate degree from the Saint Louis University in Baguio City, Philippines. She received her Doctor of Medicine from the Saint Louis University College of Medicine, and completed a medical internship at St. Louis University Hospital of the Sacred Heart. She went on to complete an Internal Medicine internship and residency at St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospital Center in New York, New York, and subsequently completed an Oncology and Hematology Fellowship at Monteflore Medical Center and Albert Einstein Cancer Center in Bronx.

Dr. Estrada-Garcia is board certified in Internal Medicine, Medical Oncology, and Hematology. In addition, Dr. Estrada-Garcia has given several presentations and lectures on hematology and oncology topics that have also been published. She has been very active in cancer research, and she has a special interest in treating lymphoma and breast cancer. Before relocating to the Decatur area, Dr. Estrada-Garcia served as the attending Hematology and Oncology physician at Logan General Hospital in Logan, West Virginia.

Professional Certifications & Affiliations

